Lane closure on Founders Park Drive bridge

Beginning July 22, the bridge located on Founders Park Drive north of the Omaha Street and 12th Street/Founders Park Drive intersection near the Executive Golf Course will be reduced to one lane of traffic. Signals will be installed to control traffic across the bridge. A pedestrian detour will be provided utilizing the bike path. The bike path will remain unimpeded by the construction.

The bridge is being rehabilitated under a South Dakota Department of Transportation contract. Upon completion in October, the bridge will return to two traffic lanes with a dedicated pedestrian/golf cart lane that will be separated by a barrier.

The work is being completed by Heavy Constructors of Rapid City. Any questions regarding the construction can be directed to the contractor at (605) 342-3152. To view other City public service announcements, please go to the City's website at www.rcgov.org.