"Ladies and Laces" raises money for the Rushmore Thunder

Hockey players wouldn't be where they are today without their mom's and significant others. Thursday night those ladies got the chance to showcase their own skills on the ice.

Ladies and Laces came with Rush President Todd Mackin from his time in Missouri and raises money for youth hockey.

Significant others of Rush staff as well as front office members formed a team and were coached by Daniel Tetrault.

Tonight they squared off against moms from the Rushmore Thunder, coached by Jeremy Gates.

Each player found a sponsor who donated 150 dollars and all of the money raised goes right back to Rushmore Thunder hockey.

"I think they probably will, or they might realize how difficult it actually is to skate, stick handle, and shoot a puck all at once. A lot of times it is easy to be critical until you do something yourself," Says, Todd Mackin, President of the Rapid City Rush

Rushmore Thunder moms were led by Katie Reeder who had 4 goals by the end of the 2nd period.