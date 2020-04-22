Labor Dept. accepting bulk unemployment claims related to COVID-19

The Department of Labor and Regulation is now accepting bulk unemployment claims related to COVID-19 from any employer laying off over 50 workers. The employer can file on behalf of the individuals. This means individuals do not file an initial claim but must complete the weekly request for payment.

Bulk claim services will eliminate the need for an employer to complete a Request for Separation Notice for each employee individually. visit dlr.sd.gov/bulkclaims for filing instructions and forms.

“Our department continues to spend long hours brainstorming innovative solutions as this pandemic continues to produce new challenges,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “Accepting claims in bulk will save businesses and workers valuable time.”

Businesses will be required to submit a list of employees impacted by a layoff or shutdown as a result of COVID-19 to the Reemployment Assistance Division. The list should include:

Employee’s full name (first, last and middle initial)

Social Security number

Last day worked (day/month/year)

Gross weekly wage

All gross monies paid to the employee at the time of separation (severance, vacation, etc.)

Year-to-date earnings

Return-to-work date (day/month/year), if applicable

“We will review all information submitted in order to establish and process an unemployment claim for each employee,” said Secretary Hultman. “We will contact the designated contact person if additional information is needed.”

Businesses can also call 605-626-2452 to speak to a customer service representative to answer any questions or concerns about bulk claims. To learn more, visit RAClaims.sd.gov .