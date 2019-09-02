Labor Day is the second most dangerous holiday weekend for drivers

While traveling this holiday, keep in mind Labor Day is the second most dangerous weekend for drivers.

Followed closely behind Memorial Day, this particular holiday marks the end of summer, leading to heavier traffic, and more reckless driving.

I-90 West is ranked as the deadliest highway in South Dakota for summer travel.

And with all the ride share programs available, policy said there is no excuse for driving while under the influence.

"If you look at some of the states around us, we have a higher speed limit obviously, and with all the tourism that we have, we just have a large amount of traffic, but just the increase in traffic is you know, you have to do more than just regular driving, you have to do defensive driving in my opinion, you got to watch before you turn, and watch out for other people, said Sergeant Billy Davis, Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

During Labor Day weekend, police increase their presence with DUI stops, as well as seat belt and speed enforcement.

Sergeant Davis said the most of the dangerous driving he has seen in Rapid City involves alcohol, drugs, or hit-and-run accidents.

By wearing a seat belt, the chance of dying in a traffic accident is reduced by 45 percent.