People with autism and ADHD build social skills and grow food at LMB Farms

LMB Farms helps people with autism and ADHD step out of their comfort zone and make friends while producing food for the community.

Patience, communication and social skills are what people like 14-year-old Brady Brown, who has ADHD, learn at Live, Move, Be Farms.

From watering the produce to keeping deer at bay, Brown helps maintain the four greenhouses and the new community garden behind Black Hills Works on Range Road.

"When I come here I understand that there are people here with the same disability as me and that I don't feel so alone," Brown said.

LMB Farms is a non-profit organization to help people with autism or neural development differences get outside of the house.

"They have a hard time with unemployment. They have a hard time connecting with other people. There's a tendency, when that occurs, for people to become reclusive. So they just kind of stay home and kind of perpetuates the anxiety and the depression," LMB Farm Board Member Craig Mullens said.

The farm produces at least a hundred pounds of cherry tomatoes and more than 2,000 heads of lettuce a week.

Brown's favorite new additions are the corn and pumpkins.

The produce is then passed off to the Farmer's Market, Fork Real and Rapid City Regional Hospital.

The greenhouse manager, Jay Hodgens, said at first it was a challenge to work with people with special needs.

"It was a hurdle, an obstacle to feel comfortable around people who's reactions are not as what you would anticipate. But now it's as if I've almost learned another language and that I'm able to communicate and not feel uncomfortable," Hodgens said.

LMB Farms will also sell their own small produce baskets with a selection of lettuces, kale, collards, mustard greens, chard, tomatoes and cherry tomatoes for $10. If you want to request one, reach out to Jay Hodgens at (605) 350-4367.