Korean War soldier finally comes home

As America honors those who fought on D-Day, a Wyoming community prepares to finally lay a Korean War soldier to rest.

U.S. Army Corporal DeMaret Marston Kirtley will be buried with full military honors in his hometown of Kaycee, Wyo., June 29.

Kirtley died in December 1950 during the Chosin Reservoir battle in North Korea. Not much is known about how the 19-year-old Kirtley died other than he went missing Dec. 6 of that year near Hagaru. He was presumed dead on Dec. 31, 1953.

Kirtley was initially buried in an anonymous grave near the battlefield. At the war’s end, his body was disinterred but never identified and reburied in a national cemetery in Hawaii. Last year, The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency used DNA evidence to identify Kirtley.

Kirtley’s remains arrive in Billings, Mont., June 27. He will then be escorted to Sheridan, Wyo., for a funeral June 28. The funeral will include a three-hour public viewing at the Kane Funeral Home from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted in Kaycee at 10 a.m., June 29 before Kirtley is buried at the Kaycee Cemetery.

Kirtley is survived by two nieces, Zena Husman and Karmen Kirtley.

