Klobuchar calls for independent review of murder case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Thursday asked the top prosecutor in Hennepin County to begin an independent review of the murder conviction of Myon Burrell, the black Minnesota teen sentenced to life after an 11-year-old black girl was killed by a stray bullet.

In a letter to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Klobuchar said, “significant concerns about the evidence and police investigation" had been raised by a press investigation, members of the Hennepin County community, and Myon’s family.

In calling for an independent review, Klobuchar was yielding to increasing community pressure to re-open a case that interrupted her Democratic presidential primary run, after The Associated Press published the results of a yearlong investigation that uncovered major flaws in the case.

