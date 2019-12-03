Klinetobe sentencing hearing continues

Tuesday was day two in the sentencing hearing for 30-year old Jonathon Klinetobe, who pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first degree manslaughter for his part in the stabbing death of former girlfriend Jessica Rehfeld of Rapid City in May of 2015.

The testimony Tuesday afternoon center around Klinetob's mental capacity.

Forensic and clinical psychologist Dr. Mark Cunningham tested Klinetobe and testified that, in his professional opinion, Klinetobe is a person with an intellectual disability.

Cunningham says Klintobe's problems undermine the resources for his decision making.

He cited factors such as Klintobe's low IQ and talked about the continuous problems that he had in school.

The sentencing hearing for Klinetobe continues through at least Thursday.

He's facing a maximum of life in prison without parole.