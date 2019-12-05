Klinetobe sentenced to life in prison for Jessica Rehfeld murder

Jonathon Klinetobe has been sentenced for life without parole for his role in the murder of his former girlfriend, Jessica Rehfeld.

Klinetobe pleaded guilty to aiding abetting first degree manslaughter and faces a potential life in prison without parole in September.

Before the sentence was handed down, Klinetobe spoke to the court, saying that he was "sorry" for the family of Jessica Rehfeld as well as to his family. He also said that he is "not a bad guy" and that he was back on his medication and needs help.

In his final statement, Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo asked for a life sentence; saying Klinetobe has not shown one shred of remorse for the murder of Rehfeld.

David Schneider pleaded guilty to first degree murder in 2017 and Richard Hirth has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

Michael Frye and Garland Brown have pleaded guilty to being accessories to Rehfeld's murder.