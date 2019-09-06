Klinetobe admits guilt in murder of Jessica Rehfeld

A Sturgis man accused of hiring people to kill his ex-girlfriend has now admitted he was involved.

Jonathon Klinetobe pleaded guilty Friday to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the first degree in the 2015 death of 22-year-old Jessica Rehfeld of Rapid City.

Klinetobe reportedly hired two men – 24-year-old David Schneider and 35-year-old Richard Hirth, both of Rapid City – to kill Rehfeld. Schneider has already pleaded guilty to first degree murder but Hirth’s case is still pending.

Two other men, Michael Frye and Garland Brown, were accused of moving Rehfeld’s body from the original grave to another one. Brown and Frye both pleaded guilty to being accessories in the murder. Brown was sentenced to five years in prison. Frye’s sentencing is pending.

With Friday's plea agreement, all of Klinetobe's other outstanding charges were dismissed including an August 2019 charge of sexual contact with a child under the age of 16.

Klinetobe will be sentenced in December.

