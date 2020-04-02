Kindergarten registration scheduled for Rapid City Area Schools

Rapid City Area Schools have announced the kindergarten registration process will happen on April 14, 2020 between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for schools who were not able to complete the registration process prior to the school closure.

Parents should not go to the schools as this process will be call-in and online only. Phone calls related to kindergarten registration that are after 10:30 a.m. on April 14 will go to the school's voicemail and will be returned in a timely manner.

RCAS will not be continuing with any kindergarten screening until further notice due to the need for social distancing.

Parents must call their appropriate schools to be added to a list that will be numbered, timed and date stamped to keep the order of registration consistent with the normal process.

If the number of kindergarten students goes over the capacity at a school, those names will be kept on hold until registration is complete in August. Then, it will be decided if they will be forced to be transferred or accepted in a spot vacated by the move of another student.

The items that parents/guardians will need when registering their child are the following:

- Parent/Legal Guardian's name

- Child's name (as it is on the child's birth certificate)

- Child's birthday (child must be 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2020)

- Address

- Phone number

- Email address

The birth certificate, immunization records, social security card and proof of residence will be obtained later. At this point, this may be on the August returning/pre-registered student registration date.