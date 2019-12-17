Kids smile as Santa brings them toys

Kids lined up outside with smiles on their faces holding signs and waiting for Saint Nicholas to arrive.

This is the thirteenth year that Ellsworth Air Force base has hosted this event and this time, they donated more than 200 gifts for the infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

Another 70 gifts for the school-aged children were donated by employees from the United States Postal Service.

And Allen Barksdale from Ellsworth Air Force Base loves to see the kids' reactions.

"That is the best part of this entire day is seeing the reactions on those faces, to see them react to Santa Clause and just bring a bright moment to their holidays," said Barksdale. "That's the best part I think some of the airmen here they probably get as much if not more out of it than the children themselves."

Afterward, the jolly man went around to each of the classrooms to hand out the gifts to everyone.