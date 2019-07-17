Kids move and groove to classical music in Rapid City

On Wednesday kids got their groove on during an interactive live music performance.

The Chamber Musical Festival of the Black Hills wrapped up its series of summer Children's Family Concerts.

Kids clapped and sang to a variety of live music from classical to pop to Disney.

To help kids understand the compositions, the musicians invited Barefoot Dance Studio to illustrate the music.

The festival's executive director says getting children excited about music benefits not only them but the community as a whole.

"It's proven time and time again that children who participate in music education programs like the ones we present each summer, they excel academically. We're looking at this as an economic driver. We're going to keep these kids in school. They're going to stay in school longer. They're going to excel. They're going to do better. They're going to get better-paying jobs. They're going to be better stewards to the community," said Michael Hill, executive director of the Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills.

The group's next event is Friday, July 19 at the Performing Arts Center at 7 P.M. featuring a new harp quintet.