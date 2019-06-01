Kids carnival brings in thousands

It kicks off school being over, and summer finally here in the hills with face paint, bouncy houses and train rides- you name anything kids like, it's probably here.

Anyone with their kiddos could come to Main Street Square for the kids carnival for free.

Staff say anywhere between 4,000-6,000 kids will experience a day of fun.

Since 2012, staff at the square try and make the kids carnival better than the last.

"It's kind of become a tradition to bring the kids down here and usher in the summer season with fun down here at the square," says Elizabeth Smith the executive director of Main Street Square.

Along with the fun activities for the kids, there also was a talent show featuring over 10 different talented people.