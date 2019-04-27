Keystone tourism industry has a shortage in local employees

As businesses throughout the Black Hills prepare for summer, ensuring enough employees are hired to deal with the number of tourists is important. For some areas finding local help is difficult. One example is Keystone.

Not as many tourists walk through Keystone during spring, which gives business owners a chance to check inventory and share job openings they hope to fill before the peak travel season starts.

"Finding local employees is a real challenge for us and I think that's true throughout the tourism industry. Back in the day when I was in high school and college we always had summer jobs and worked up in Keystone," says Susan Besancon, owner of Keystone Mercantile.

But for whatever reason, some of these businesses have a hard time finding enough local students to work seasonally, so they have to look elsewhere.

"A lot of other companies they hire foreign help, your J-1s and stuff like that. With the immigration problems that are going on, that's been a real problem for a lot of them. We never have had a problem with that because we've never gone that route. We like to hire local as much as we can," says Dutch Forgey, assistant manager at Red Garter Saloon.

Businesses that chose to hire people through the H-2B or J-1 programs have to apply for a temporary labor certification with the department of labor. If approved, they can hire certain foreign workers.

"We fill in the gaps with the foreign students that come in on the J-1 visas. Many of them want a second job so they come around looking for part-time work at the gift shops," says Besancon.

For those who try to exclusively hire locally, it can be difficult, but they are expecting this year to go well.

"Last year was kinda rough for whatever reason but this year we're looking pretty good," says Forgey.