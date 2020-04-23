Keystone prepares for tourism season amid pandemic

It's usually around this time of year that the small town of Keystone awakens and tourists begin to roll in. However, this year is much different due to COVID-19 causing the streets to be pretty quiet.

Roughly 3 million people from all over the globe visit the town of Keystone on their way to Mount Rushmore, annually.

"Right now, we have the grounds open and we plan to keep the grounds open unless we get different guidance from the CDC or Department of Health," says Mount Rushmore's Chief of Interpretation & Education Maureen McGee-Ballinger.

Another Keystone attraction that gets roughly 200,000 visitors each season is the Big Thunder Gold Mine. The owner of Big Thunder Gold Mine predicts business will be down 50-60% this summer. Therefor, they are making alterations.

"Big Thunder is in Plan B mode," says owner Sandi McLain. "We have a restaurant that seats about 110 people. We're not going to serve inside the restaurant, we're going to serve on the deck, in the fresh air."

Picnic tables will be spread throughout the property where people can eat. Tours at Big Thunder Gold Mine will also look different. As of now, no more than nine people are allowed on a tour.Tour guides will also be wearing masks.

"Our town only succeeds because everything is paid on sales tax revenue," says McLain. "The more we can build up that sales tax revenue, the more successful our community will be."

Despite the pandemic, McLain remains optimistic and is taking things day by day.