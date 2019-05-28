Keystone fends off high water

Rain flooded creeks took swipes at Keystone today but -- for the most part -- the town fared OK.

Battle Creek overflowed its banks and prompted authorities to close the Old Hill City Road going north out of Keystone. The creek took bite after bite out of the driveway to the K Bar S Lodge and eventually severed the establishment from Old Hill City Road stranding some memorial Day visitors.

A neighbor says he knew the water was coming.

"I made sure all my electrical cords were off the basement floor, all the electronics off the basement floor," said Marcus Lingl. "We're probably going to leave town" for the duration of the flooding.

Back in Keystone Pennington County Sheriff's Deputies were addressing problems and preparing for the worst.

"There was quite a bit of water over the road a while ago but that's receded a little bit due to some work the city has done," Capt. Tony Harrison from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning. "So right now we're just making a plan in case we need to shut the roads."

That order was never issued Tuesday and, of course, flood contingency plans are not new in Keystone where seasonal flooding is not unheard of.

"I expect that Keystone is used to flooding in the springtime and I know that we are working with the council and the administrators of the city to make sure that everyone is safe," said Harrison.

A spokesperson for the K Bar S Lodge says that the driveway into the Lodge is expected to be repaired Wednesday and that the lodge is offering free meals to the folks stuck by the flood waters.