Keystone businesses excited for the early re-opening of Mount Rushmore

According to a post on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial Facebook page, the monument's parking lot, retail shops, and ice cream shop will open on Saturday, May 23.

Local businesses in Keystone are excited for the re-opening and said they look forward to the boost that might come with the early opening.

The manager of Turtle Town thinks this season will be busy because people can practice social distancing while visiting the Monument, but thinks the timeline of the traditional tourist season will be slightly different.

"I anticipate having a fairly busy season, I just think it's going to be pushed back," said Christopher Busby, the regional manager of Turtle Town. "Normally, this weekend is our huge kickoff weekend. I think that it will probably be towards the end of June until we see a full swing of tourist season."

Another restaurant manager said May has been slower than normal, but thinks people will visit the Monument because they want to enjoy the outdoors.

"It was slow, but there were still people getting out on the weekends," said Cindy C., the general manager of Palomino's Deli. "I think people are tired of, you know, being in their houses and just want to get out and get some fresh air."

She said this summer will nonetheless be interesting and hopes to get back in the swing of things for the summer.