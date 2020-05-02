Keystone T-shirt shop ready for President Trump's visit

"Do you have a Trump one?" A couple traveling from Minnesota is inquiring about a customized President Trump hoodie at Keystone Custom T's, a shop that customizes shirts. The store employees are already seeing travelers coming in as the weather gets warmer. The Minnesotan couple is surprised when I inform them that President Trump is visiting Mount Rushmore. "Oh our 4th of July is all cancelled...We might have to come out here."

Some businesses in Keystone are still reserved to talk about if there will be an uptick for the upcoming months, as COVID-19 situations can still be uncertain, but many people are happy with the news that the President is coming to Mount Rushmore. "I hope he stops by. He can come in and kind of...see for a minute and be casual and enjoy his time here," Melanie Williams, the assistant store manager smiles.

When asked about the visit, Dave Roetman, the political director for South Dakota Republican Party, says "the President is coming here because... as a statement of his patriotism, he's not coming to South Dakota because he needs our show of support. He won by 62% in 2016 and I expect it to be much higher this November. So he's coming here because he's a patriot and he wants to see the fireworks over Mount Rushmore."

Keystone Custom T's seems to be well-prepared for President Trump; they have a wide selection of President Trump designs. Williams hopes that President Trump would be able to wear one of their design about himself. "And it is a Presidents' area," Williams comments on Mount Rushmore's well-known presidential monument, "so, here we go, a prefect spot for him, what a perfect spot for he to come to." Williams also adds, it would be so great that the first president, George Washington, and the most current president are in each other's presence on Mount Rushmore.

