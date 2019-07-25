Keeping your kids safe on hot playgrounds

On a nice sunny day, kids love to get out their energy by enjoying a day at the playground, but what we tend to forget is how strong those sun rays can be.

On a nice sunny day, kids love to get out their energy by enjoying a day at the playground.

"The industries have gone to more of this kind of plastic-type of material that doesn't give off the heat that the old metal slides do, but again sitting out in 80, 90 or 100 degree temperatures hours on end it will heat up," says City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.

Even when temperatures aren't particularly high, it's important for parents to emphasize the importance of playground safety.

"When bringing kids to the playground or if the kids are going to head to the playground, counseling them to check out the heat of the equipment," says Shoemaker.

The majority of parks in the area have canopies over some of the slides, but for those that don't, the surface can heat up quickly.

Rapid City Resident Meleah Saucerman says when it gets too hot out, she sometimes gets worried when she goes down the slide with her little siblings.

"Usually I put my hand on it and feel around to see if it's hot so I can see where to slide down on it for the coolest part," says Saucerman.

Shoemaker says if it's too warm to utilize the playground during the day, then try to go early in the morning or in the evening when the sun isn't beating down.