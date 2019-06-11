Keeping your home secure while you're gone on vacation

Nearly 2,400 burglaries happened in South Dakota last year.

How can you keep your home here secure while you're long gone on vacation?

We normally lock our doors and shut our windows before leaving for vacation.

But security analysts say there are more steps we can take to keep our homes safe.

"If you can shut your computers down. Maybe even just turn off your wi-fi since nobody will be using it. Those would be good security measures," Rick Wisser says, a security analyst from Black Hills Information Security.

According to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program, the average loss per burglary in 2017 was nearly $2,500.

In order to not tip off potential burglars, Wisser suggests being careful about when and what you post on social media.

"If you're going on vacation, and you're in the Bahamas and taking pictures and posting them as soon as you get them up, the big thing is that people know you're out of town. If they know where your address is or where you live, they know your house is unoccupied or probably a good chance your house is unoccupied," Wisser says.

In addition to keeping your home safe from thieves, you can also guard it from the elements.

"The big one is turn off the water. I've heard so many horror stories about you know, you're gone for a week. Come back. You've got a flood in your basement. I like to have a, if I'm gone, even if I'm gone a week, I have my neighbors whom I trust, and they do the same thing for me, check on the house," Wisser says.

You can visit crimemapping.com to stay updated on local crime trends in your neighborhood.