Keep you fitness on point with ballet

Summer is coming... soon... at least, and if you're considering working out for that summer body you've probably thought about a gym membership, but that isn't your only option. Self-defense and dance lessons aren't just for kids and in Rapid City adult ballet lessons are also available.

When you think of ballet, most people associate it with young girls in pink tutu's, not a way to work out, but it's a lot more than that.

"You really target a lot of muscles that keep you long and lean. We do have some cardio aspects. It's not all slow steady movements, we do some quick things as well," says Claire Leivestad, teaching artist with Academy of Dance Arts

Ballet is a full body workout. In order to do the spins and the jumps it's important to build strength in your core and legs.

"A lot of stretching, you definitely need a lot of strength to get up on your toes to do the jumps and the leaps so it is a really great way to start slow and you start by stretching and just kind of slowly building your way up to fitness and you can get as advanced as you want as you continue to learn," says Megan Brummer, one of the students.

Regardless of dance experience Leivestad says everyone is welcome to sign up for lessons and take part. "I don't think that there's ever too late a time to start. There's never a time where ballet can't bring you joy. I know the dancers that come here we have the joy of dance in our hearts."

Lessons ended for the season, but if you would like to sign up for their summer dance lessons and see what is available you can go to the Academy of Dance Arts website.