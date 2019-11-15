$33K in Care and Share donations thanks to charitable community

Hundreds of people drove through Rapid City to donate money or nonperishable food items to the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive. (KOTA TV)
Fri 3:22 PM, Nov 15, 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - On Friday morning, the 14th annual KOTA Care and Share Food Drive took place on St. Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City. Anyone who donated cash or a nonperishable food item received a white chocolate chip bagel along with a choice of drink between coffee or soda.

The grand total from the 2019 Bagel in the Street was $33,961.42, which is over $2,500 from last year's total donations! Church Response receives 100 percent of the funds and donated nonperishable food items for its pantry.

Individual donations was $12,197.42. An anonymous donor donated $10,000.00. Corporate Challenge donated $5882.00, and RPM Companies matched the Corporate Challenge donations at $5882.00.

960 pounds of food was also collected on Friday.

 