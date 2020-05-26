KOTA investigation uncovers mine below undeveloped land near Piedmont

Piedmont is a name of French origin meaning "the foot of the mountain," and near the foothills of Piedmont, South Dakota, a forgotten, century-old secret rests underneath a sleepy community.

As part of a two-week investigation, KOTA Territory News uncovered decades-old documents and maps that detail the existence of the United States Gypsum Mine. Locally known as the Roth Gypsum Mine, the dilapidated mine system that runs underneath a hill and privately-owned land northeast of Piedmont.

We reached out to geologist and caver Karl Emanuel to obtain LiDAR imaging, or Light Detection and Ranging, of substantial cavities in the earth.

By overlaying the images on top of a Google Earth depiction of the surface area, a cavernous network is shown stretching southeast for more than half a mile. The underground formation appears to reach below a section of both Spring Valley Road and Deerview Road. The LiDAR images also pinpoint entrances to the man-made caverns.

You can view the LiDAR images and associated photos directly here: LiDAR-Google Earth Overlay; LiDAR-Google Earth Overlay Interstate View.

Paha Sapa Grotto provided us with a map of the mine charted in 1991 by former caver and PSG vice president MIke Hanson. We obtained Hanson's permission to republish this map.

After lining up anchor-points shared by the two charts, Hanson's drawing roughly correlates with the LiDAR imaging provided by Emanuel.

With permission from a landowner whose property sits on top of the mine, this author traveled to the cave to gather a first-hand account.

Upon approaching the area, there was clear evidence of past mining on the surface of the earth. Open-cuts in the hill, about as tall as a one-story building and occasionally taller, can be seen from a distance. Early 20th century miners once worked the dirt in this area for gypsum, a white, crumbly mineral used to make lime plaster, an outdated building material.

A search of the hill hiding the mine unveiled a steep depression in the earth on the southwest hillside. There was an opening large enough for a person to crouch through, allowing this author to enter the mouth of the mine.

Sunlight only extended a few feet past the entrance; the mine was pitch black a couple paces past the mouth on a sunny Friday. On the inside, only a few mounds of dirt, some boulders and a declining path deeper in to the mine could be seen.

According to Debra, a landowner with property on the mine and whose last name is being withheld to maintain her privacy, the cave system once saw active use in the 90s by juveniles and young adults. These trespassers used the mine to throw underground parties and spray-paint graffiti drawings.

Debra told us the land above the mine has been privately-owned for decades, and intruders are not allowed to explore the mine. Her caution is mostly for the safety of the explorer: "I know that [the mine] has collapsed ... and I know that it is very dangerous.

Still, Debra has mixed emotions about the potential danger of the mine, which is only known to affect private landholders.

"It definitely hasn't been scary - not until the recent happenings in Black Hawk. Actually, it's unique to say you have a mine on your property."

However, aforementioned cave expert Karl Emanuel speculates South Dakota's rude reconnection with its rich mining history might not be limited to Black Hawk or Piedmont.

"There is significant gypsum occurrences between [Piedmont] and Spearfish, and there is potential that there are other areas that have extent mines within them.

Meade County administrators now have a new problem to consider: If the land is sold and developed decades from now as with Black Hawk, history might end up repeating itself.

"If there's going to be a development in the area, you probably should make sure that you don't have a mine in the area being developed," Emanuel finished.