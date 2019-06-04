KOTA Territory News staff earns Associated Press awards

KOTA Territory News and its staff earned several Associated Press awards for 2018.

KOTA TV was named the Outstanding News Operation in the small market category of the AP Great Plains Broadcast contest. KOTA competed against other stations in North and South Dakotas as well as Nebraska.

Individual awards go to:

• Ren Clayton, first place for sports reporting with “Kyah and Carla Watson.”

• Mike Modrick, first place for weathercast with “Severe Storms in the Black Hills.”

• Madison Elliott, second place in enterprise reporting for "Special Report: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women."

• Madison Elliott and Nick Reagan, second place in general reporting for "Neighbors React to Priest Accused of Sexual Assault Living in Their Neighborhood."

Other Gray television stations also garnered AP awards.

KSFY in Sioux Falls was first in feature reporting with “Surprise of a Lifetime” by Courtney Collen and Troy Timmerman.

KNOP, North Platte, Neb., was first in series/documentary with Jacque Harms’ “January Blizzard.” KNOP also was first for website (Amber Smith and Jacque Harms); followed by another Gray station, KFYR, Bismarck, N.D., in second.

KFYR’s Kevin Lawrence was second in weathercast with “North Dakota Prepares for winter Storm.”

