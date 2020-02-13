KEVN-KOTA TV Sweetheart Photo Contest winners announced

We had tremendous participation in the KEVN and KOTA TV Sweetheart Photo Contest … more than 500 entries and thousands of votes!
Now … we never said who your sweetheart has to be so we received some interesting entries; including the top vote-getter … Jackson, a burro who makes Amy Hetzer of Beulah, Wyo., “smile every day!”
Our seven sponsors were very generous with the eight prizes we were able to reward. So here they are:
1. “Jackson” by Amy Hetzer of Beulah - Free smoothies for a year from Tropical Smoothie
2. “Hoksila and Edwina” by Edwina Fills The Pipe of Oglala – Two-night stay at the Deadwood Mountain Grand
3. “Incredibly lucky” by Brianna Stanek of Spearfish – A night for two at Prairie Wind Casino
4. “We make forever look good” by Amanda Wilson of Summerset– A night for two at Prairie Wind Casino
5. “David and Patty Clarin” by Patricia Clarin of Rapid City - $90 gift certificate from Rapid Window Tinting
6. “Guess who caught the bouquet” by Jade Nguyen of Rapid City – Two premiere tickets for Rapid City Rush
7. “Justin and Jemma” by Jemmalyn Kulpa of Box Elder - $50 Golddiggers gift certificate
8. “From a couple to a family” by Lindsey Sanftner of Spearfish - $50 Splash City gift certificate