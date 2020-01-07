Juvenile reform in Rapid City Area Schools

Rapid City Area Schools say there is an uptick in crime, especially with 12 to 15-year-olds in middle school and early high school.

"This year we're seeing an uptick in things like car theft, weapons, not firearm what you would consider handguns, but facsimiles of handguns," said Dr. Matthew Seebaum, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, Rapid City Area Schools.

There are many different reasons a student to think it's a good idea to bring something to school that mimics a gun.

"A lot of the reasons we hear, sometime they'll say they potentially are scared and it's for self-defense, but more often than not, it's either to impress someone, scare someone, or to bring attention to oneself," said Seebaum. "There's a little bit of gang influence in that, too."

Seebaum said there has also been an escalation of drugs- vapes, tobacco, and marijuana-- in the middle and high schools.

Despite the a rise in juvenile crime, Seebaum says the majority of students are at school to learn .

"The really good news is that most students in this district want to go to school," said Seebaum. "They're there to learn. But, we do have a level of students that are habitual, repeat offenders. And in our district, about 70% of all of the discipline infractions are committed by less than 5% of our student body."

This year, the district implemented a discipline matrix with some restorative measures. The theory is that if students don't learn from their behavior, it is hard to correct the behavior. Though it depends on each student, there are still strict policies, but discipline infractions have been cut in half at high schools.

Our hotspot this year is middle schools, we've actually seen an increase in severe disciplinary actions in middle schools this year," said Seebaum.