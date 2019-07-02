June was 2nd highest building permit issuance since 2014

The City of Rapid City has issued 343 building permits last month with a total valuation of $11.2 million dollars.

This is the second highest number of permits issued in June since 2014.

So far this year the city has issued a total of 1,442 building permits at a value of $96.2 million. This number is lower compared to the same time last year with a little over 1,800 building permits. Although building permits are down for the first half of the year, the City says building and construction are still strong in the city.

"In large we are looking at those numbers being pretty steady on the residential side as far as the individuals homeowner's concern with the single family dwellings with the attached garages," said Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker. "The roofing permits, the electrical permits and stuff but also seeing some good development on the commercial and retail side."

Some of the top building permits issued last month was for the Discount Tire Store at 825 North Creek Drive by Menards for about $1.8 million and a retail shell at 931 Eglin Street in front of Sam's Club for $838,000.

