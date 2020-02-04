Judge sets trial date for man accused of involvement in a Box Elder shooting

A trial date is set for a man accused of being involved in an incident in Box Elder that ended with him being shot by an officer.

Cruz DeLeon pleaded not guilty back in August 2017 to attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault against an officer, possession of a controlled substance and other charges against him in an incident where he ended up being shot by a Pennington County Sheriff's deputy.

He is being accused of pulling out a gun and pointing it at a deputy who was serving a warrant on someone else at a Box Elder home.

DeLeon has been in jail for the past two and a half years.

Judge Jeff Davis set a trial date of June 8th for the attempted murder charge.

The state has a list of more than 100 witnesses willing to testify in court.

The trial is expected to last about five days.