pleads insanity in New Year's Day standoff

Jordan Wounded Face changed his plea from not guilty of attempted murder to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Back in January, Wounded Face was charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing his gun multiple times during a standoff.

Wounded Face was 30 years old at the time of the incident.

What started as a welfare check at his home turned into a four hour standoff between Wounded Face and Rapid City police.

No one was harmed during the incident.

Judge Robert Gusinsky set Wounded Face's jury trial for February 19 through March 4 of 2020.

Wounded Face's lawyer said she thinks this will be a lengthy trial.