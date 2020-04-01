John Bastian of Belle Fourche elected president of SD Board of Regents

Members of the South Dakota Board of Regents elected new officers on Wednesday, April 1 for the coming year. The election was done via teleconference.

Regents chose John W. Bastian of Belle Fourche as president. He replaced Kevin Schieffer, who served as president since 2018 and continues as a member of the board.

Bastian was appointed to the Board of Regents in 2014 by Gov. Dennis Daugaard. Regents also elected Jim Morgan of Brookings as vice president and Pam Roberts of Pierre as the board's secretary.

Bastian served as a circuit court judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit for 20 years. He currently serves part time with the South Dakota Unified Judicial System, presiding over cases in three judicial circuits. A graduate of South Dakota State University and the Hamline University School of Law, Bastian also worked as an appellate attorney and prosecutor for the attorney general's office. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force.