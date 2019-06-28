Jewel Cave celebrates 200 miles of exploration

What's 200 miles long, 250 feet deep and an underrated jewel of the Black Hills?

That would be Jewel Cave National Monument and this weekend it's celebrating hitting 200 miles of cave mapping and exploration.

Cavers from far and wide gathered Friday at Custer High School in Custer to celebrate the milestone, ponder the cave's history and look forward to more years of exploration.

"At Jewel Cave there's just so much left to discover and they haven't found the end of the cave yet," said Rene Ohms who was part of the December expedition that mapped Jewel Cave's 200th mile. "And what's so exciting is that it's one of those places you can go find things that no one has ever seen before. It's really addicting."

Fellow spelunker Chris Pelczarski echoed the theme of exploration.

"In today's day and age it's a very rare opportunity to make a real discovery," he said. "No man or woman has ever seen some of the places we're going and not everybody gets to do that anymore. So you get to be a modern day pioneer."

On hand Friday was Dwight Deal who in 1959 entered Jewel Cave when less than a mile of it had been explored.

"It's just such an incredible three-dimensional maze," he said. "It's one of the greatest puzzles, physical puzzles, on earth. because it's 250 feet vertically of rock and passages are etched in all directions."

He was asked if he thought then the cave would ever stretch to 200 miles.

"Absolutely not," he replied emphatically. "This is just amazing now 60 years later you've got 200 miles of survey and there's more than 2,000 involved in the study, surveying and understanding of this cave. It's just amazing."

Want to share some of the cave exploration excitement?

The celebration continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Custer High School and includes exhibits, simulations and a speaker series.