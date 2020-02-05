Jenna's wish is coming true

Most 13-year-olds enjoy their summer break with a family vacation, Jenna Ham spent hers fighting for her life with her family, friends, and parents Jesse and Carrie Ham by her side.

"She was diagnosed with Leukemia in June, spent the entire summer in the hospital fighting to get well by the grace of God," said Carrie. "She's our miracle bird, she made it through some odds that were stacked against her about end of July, it didn't look good," said Jesse.

So bad, Jenna hasn't returned to school.

"When she was diagnosed with Leukemia her parents made the decision to home school her just to keep her safe from germs and sickness for better healing," said Melanie Barclay from Make-A-Wish.

And today, was Jenna's first visit back.

"We brought her back today so that she could see that all of her Southwest Hawk friends still supported her and loved her," said Barclay.

"Very surprised, kind of embarrassed," said Jenna.

"She doesn't like the attention on her so she was probably like what, mom said I could sit down," said Carrie. "She was excited and happy that her friends showed up, that was the biggest thing for her. She's a pretty social bird so that was exciting for her," said Jesse

But that excitement wasn't the only reason Jenna returned to Southwest

"That I kicked cancers butt," said Jenna.

Wednesday's assembly was to let her know her wish had been granted, a trip to the Bahamas after spending last summer doing anything but relaxing.

"It really gave Jenna something to dream about, get her mind off of more serious things, and just giver her something to look forward to. It's a wish, it's a dream come true," said Carrie.

And Jenna is finally getting that vacation she wanted.

