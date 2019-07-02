Jean Rounds recovering at home following chemo treatment

Jean Rounds, wife of Senator Mike Rounds, underwent three days of chemotherapy at the Mayo Clinic because of a tumor near her sciatic nerve.

“We’re pleased to report that Jean’s highly-qualified team of doctors at The Mayo Clinic has put together a plan designed to reduce the tumor using a curative approach,” Rounds said. “

“Jean just completed her first round of chemotherapy and has responded well to the treatment so far. We are now back in Fort Pierre so Jean can recover at home. We’re excited to be back in time to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family.”

According to a release from the senator’s office, Jean will return to the clinic for a second round of chemo in mid-July.

“As other families who have experienced a cancer diagnosis know, this has been a difficult and trying time for Jean and our family,” Rounds said. “Throughout it, we’ve been lifted by the overwhelming support and prayers from so many. Your support has been a true source of strength during Jean’s treatment.”

