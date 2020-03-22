Jamie Zepp dies at age of 45

This is a sad day for us as we are mourning the loss of one of our own.

We have to report the death of Jamie Zepp at the age of 45.

You probably know from his time on the air here in Rapid City over more than 20 years.

Zepp started at KEVN as a sports intern during his time at U-S-D.

After graduation, he began his work career at KOTA Territory News, working in both news and sports.

Zepp then went away for a while, heading to KMEG-TV in Sioux City, Iowa for a couple of years before returning to the Black Hills and KEVN Black Hills FOX, where he was the sports director for more than 16 years.

He left that position to pursue and complete his dream, hiking the 2,190 miles of the Appalachian Trail.

The people who knew Jamie won't forget his zest for life.

Mike Modrick says, "Jamie was full of life. Jamie had this smile that would just light up. You couldn't help but smile back. But he lived his life and he lived his dreams. A lot of people don't know that he did a little stint as a mixed martial arts guy. I think he got pretty well beat up, but he still did it. And to do the Appalachian trail, that was a dream of his. and I had thought when I was a young man of doing that to. The difference between us, he went and did it."

Jack Caudill says, "To me Jamie was just a fun loving guy, whether it was superheroes or sports or MMA or video games, whatever it was Jamie was all in. You could be mad at Jamie, he could drive you crazy, but you couldn't be made at him for very long. And I'm just happy that he got to do his dream trip, which was his hike up the Appalachian Trail. And the amazing thing was, he got it done and he lived his dream."

One of Jamie's proudest moments of his professional career came in 2015.

That's when he won an Emmy for his amazing Dr. Seuss rhyming sportscast.

Jamie will be sorely missed by all of us who had the pleasure to have worked with him.