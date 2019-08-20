Jamie Shoulders sentenced today

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced 27-year old Jamie Shoulders to 25 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

In the factual basis statement signed by Shoulders ... he admits to shooting Chris Janis through the window of a a minivan.

In court today. Shoulders' attorney says he fired the shots out of fear.

The United States Attorney requested 30 years in prison while Shoulder's attorney asked for 17 years.

The two other men involved in the murder of Janis include Clarence Yellow Hawk ... who was found guilty of first degree murder and Scott Benson ... who pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.