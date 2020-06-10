Jackpine Gypsies fight annexation by Sturgis City Council

Sturgis City Council is hoping to annex the Jackpine Gypsies race track just outside of Sturgis. However, members of the motorcycle club are doing whatever they can to keep that from happening.

The City Council and the motorcycle club have been negotiating for a while now, to find a way to bring the race track within city limits. The chairman of the Jackpine Gypsies' board said that they quickly realized annexation was not something they wanted to happen. The City Council voted to approve the annexation, but the Gypsies are now putting together a petition to bring this to a public vote.

"We're in for the fight and even if we lose this thing, the bottom line is this, we've been here way longer than any of them have, we'll still be here after they're gone and we'll make sure that we elect new people and put new people in office that do represent the citizen's of Sturgis," said Brett Winsell, the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club's chairman.

Winsell said the annexation would mean more rules for the track, including specified days and times they could race -- as well as new taxes.

We reached out to all the Sturgis City Council members who voted in favor of annexation, and they all declined to comment.