It's that time of year again for holiday travel

Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and many people are not only preparing the food but getting ready to travel.

More than 150,000 South Dakotans will travel for Thanksgiving, according to AAA, the most since 2005.

"We're expecting a three percent increase over last year. The reason that we think that is because gas prices are even lower than they were last year at this time," says the district manager for AAA, Rhonda Keller.

Keller says most people will be driving to their destination, and the busiest travel day will be Wednesday.

"Look to the road conditions of where you will be traveling and traveling through. So you know, just be mindful of road conditions and weather," says Keller.

Whether you're packing your car to get ready for your Thanksgiving road trip or to head to the airport, the best thing you can do is pack light and leave yourself some extra time.

And when it comes to Rapid City Regional Airport, the staff is getting ready for the massive travel day.

"Just under 6,000 passengers will fly out of Rapid City, and you can figure about the same will be coming in. So there probably about 12,000 passengers for the week of Thanksgiving," says the deputy airport director for Rapid City Regional Airport, Toni Broom.

If you're flying to your destination, the best thing to do is arrive early and pack light.

"There could always be equipment issues, so we recommend that you come ahead at least 90 minutes to two hours in advance of your flight," says Broom.

Even though Wednesday will be a busy day, Broom says on Thanksgiving day itself; there will be less than 300 passengers flying out.

"By about one o'clock, we're going to be about done," says Broom.

And as the holiday comes to an end, it's essential to plan accordingly for Sunday, that will be another busy day for people traveling on the roads and in the air.