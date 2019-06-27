It’s so hot in Spain, a pile of chicken poop sparked a wildfire

Hundreds of firefighters are battling a wildfire that has burned more than 10,000 acres in northeastern Spain.

The burned landscape after a wildfire in Torre de l'Espanyol, near Tarragona, Spain, Thursday, June 27, 2019. The Catalonia region of Spain has seen its biggest forest fire this year, with more than 1,200 hectares (3,000 acres) believed to have been burned and hundreds of people evacuated.(AP Photo/Jordi Borras)

The Spanish military has deployed more than 100 specialists to help local responders contain the blaze.

Fifty people have been evacuated. Spanish TV outlets showed the remains of incinerated sheep and horses from a farm caught in the path of the flames.

The cause?

Poop. And lots of it.

Western Europe’s intense heat wave likely created the perfect environment for spontaneous combustion. Miquel Buch, the regional interior minister, told the Associated Press the fire likely started when chicken manure that had been improperly stored on a nearby farm self-combusted.

As is the case with hay or compost, flammable materials like manure can self-ignite when they become hot enough, CNN reported, citing the US National Park Service.

Firefighters have called this one of the worst wildfires in Spain’s Catalonia area in the last 20 years. High winds and low humidity fanned the flames while temperatures climbed to over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Even so, Catalan officials told CNN the high winds that allowed the fire to rapidly spread are expected to ease.

