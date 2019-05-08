Last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas

This week is filled with holidays, including teachers, nurses and of course mothers, so flower shops around the area are keeping busy.

One of the most popular Mother's Day arrangements is a mixed bouquet with all types of pastel colors.

Especially in Rapid City, people are craving bright arrangements after the gloomy winter months. Roses, tulips and succulents are also popular during this week of celebrations.

One local shop owner said nothing beats the look on someone's face when they receive flowers.

"Our drivers have the best job they get to walk into somebody's office or home and surprise them. I want to do a recording of some of their faces because it's pure joy and happiness," Vicki Bierman the owner of Victoria's Garden said.

Bierman added garden decor has also been popular among Mother's Day gifts.