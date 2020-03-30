It's Veto Day in Pierre

This is the first time in the state's history where everyone wasn't present at the state capitol in Pierre.

Rep. Frye-Mueller, Dist 30 Rapid City is the one legislator wearing a mask and gloves.

While some lawmakers did show up to vote in person, practicing social distancing and wiping down surfaces with disinfectant wipes, the majority of House and the Senate members stayed at home casting their votes online.

One of the main bills being looked at is Senate Bill 192, which would create a small business economic disaster relief subfund. If passed, the state treasurer would transfer seven million into a subfund for small businesses and three million into a subfund for agriculture and agriculture processing and exports.

Another introduced bill the legislature is looking at is Senate Bill 191, this would let counties, community improvement districts, and municipalities declare an emergency in the event of a public health crisis.

But the Senate wasn't the only one looking at new legislation.

The house was looking into several new bills including one that would allow the secretary of education to waive the minimum number of hours required in a school term during a state of emergency.

Right now, kids in school have to be there for a certain amount of hours, but with this bill, it would waive those hours in a time of emergency.

And another House Bill would give the governor more authority in times of a disaster, act of terrorism, or emergency.

