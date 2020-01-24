Is the high dose flu shot right for you?

The state reported there have been more than 96 hospitalizations from influenza this season.

Of those hospitalized in South Dakota from the flu, 44% have been 65 years of age or older.

Clay Sloan is a Pharmacist at the Medicine Shoppe in Rapid City on Mt. Rushmore Rd. and said getting a high dose flu shot is a good idea for the elderly.

Sloan said the high dose flu shot has a higher concentration of the flu strain, allowing for a better immune response.

"It's indicated for folks 65 years and older because as we get a little bit older and become more experienced members of the population, our immune response lessens a little bit. So older folks need a little bit more of the virus, they need to be exposed to a little bit more of it, so our body can create an adequate immune response to the virus," said Sloan.

Sloan said younger people have more aggressive immune systems, which is why they can get through the flu season with a regular shot.

Sloan says Medicare typically covers all high dose flu shots and is a popular option for customers 65 years and older who visit the Medicine Shoppe.