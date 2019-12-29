Is giving pets as a surprise gift a good idea?

This December, the Humane Society of the Black Hills issued 180 pet adoptions.

Bringing the total for this year to more than twenty-six hundred adoptions, beating last year's numbers by more than 600.

However, the Humane Society doesn't recommend giving animals as gifts.

Caitlin Ausmann works at the Black Hills Humane Society.

"We like to ask people to bring this person down with them, have a look at the animals, be apart of the process of adoption, but let the recipient of this animal be here and choose their own companion," said Ausmann.

It may ruin the idea of a surprise for them, but it can save an animal from being returned to the shelter.

"We get returns pretty frequently, I don't know the exact number. It happens, we always welcome our animals back. Sometimes it just doesn't work out, sometimes people aren't prepared for the adjustment period, all animals adjust to new environments differently and at different paces," said Ausmann.

Surprising someone with a new pet can be a lot for a person, even the pet itself.

"I think one of the most important things people sometimes forget about during the holiday season, a lot of people have family and friends come over to their house. It can get pretty chaotic for a small animal who's not used to that many people. I think it's really important for folks to either properly social their animals or give them a safe space to go if there's going to be lots of people in the home," said Ausmann.

So next time don't spring an adoption on a family, rather give them a gift card to the animal shelter instead.

