Is enough testing being done for coronavirus?

Is enough testing being done for the coronavirus.

One local doctor says he doesn't think so.

Dr. Marvin Buehner says if tests were more universally available and more affordable, we could make better public health decisions.

Doctor's office displays notice for patients

He says he wishes we made more testing available a long time ago.

He says a lack of testing also presents problems for his practice, making it harder to protect both his employees and his patients.

Buehner says, "When we have an employee with cough or cold symptoms, it's really hard to know what to do and we can't test anybody.. The criteria for testing includes clinical criteria, cough, fever or shortness of breath, but also the requirement for foreign travel or exposure to somebody who tested positive. But since nobody's tested, nobody's tested positive. It's a Catch-22 and we're left not knowing what to do."

Dr. Buehner says about 80 percent of people who have the virus show no symptoms and he says that's why testing is so important.