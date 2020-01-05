Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general

The blowback over the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general is mounting.

Iranian state television reports that the country will no longer abide by any of the limits of its 2015 nuclear deal.

The announcement came Sunday night after another Iranian official said it would consider taking even-harsher steps over the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad.

State TV cited a statement by the Iranian president’s administration saying the country will not observe limitations on its enrichment, the amount of stockpiled enriched uranium as well as research and development in its nuclear activities.

It did not elaborate on what levels it would immediately reach in its program.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations watchdog observing Iran’s program, could not be immediately reached for comment.

And Iraq’s Parliament is calling for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil.

The twin developments, if they come to pass, could bring Iran closer to building an atomic bomb and enable the Islamic State group to make a comeback in Iraq, making the Middle East a far more dangerous and unstable place.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.