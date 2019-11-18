Investigators: Spearfish man killed in deliberate fire

Investigators say a fire that killed a Spearfish man in September was deliberately set.

Robert Douglas Brockley, 45, was killed in the Sept. 25 fire at his home on Roughlock Lane. Investigators say Brockley’s fire and heat injuries place him “within very close proximity to the kitchen point of origin.”

A gasoline container was found on the kitchen counter near the natural gas stove. The ignition source for the gas stove was a burner ignitor that was found in the on position. The investigation eliminated all other sources of ignition, according to a city media release.

Brockley was the only person in the home when the fire started. He was pulled out of the home by first responders and later died from his injuries.

