Interstates in South Dakota are now open

The state Department of Transportation announced that both Interstate 90 and 29 are now fully open. Drive carefully.

Original story

Interstate 90 from exit 67 in Box Elder to I 29 in Sioux Falls was still closed as of 8:20 a.m. Friday. There is no time as to when the interstate could be reopened.

Also closed is Highway 34 from Sturgis to Howe. Parts of Highway 34 won’t be reopened until Saturday night and a stretch from five miles east of Union Center to the junction with South Dakota Highway 73 North-Howes, will be impassable until after 7 a.m. Sunday, according to safetravelusa.com/sd.

Further north, US 212 between Faith and the junction with US 83 East is closed and impassable until about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Roads in the Black Hills are in varying conditions, with scattered blowing snow and snow banks; as well as slippery conditions. Drivers need to reduce speed on these roads.

In any case, across the state, check with safetravelusa.com/sd before traveling.

