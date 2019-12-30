Interstate 90 now open for travel

South Dakota interstate highways are now open, according to the state Department of Transportation.

While Interstates 90 and 29 are open in all directions, drivers need to be cautious. “Roadways across the state are ice-covered, snow-packed and slippery; and continue to have drifting in open areas and at bridge ends and overpasses,” a DOT release stated.

State snowplow crews are still out working to keep roads cleared. Drivers should not crowd the plows. Stay at least eight car lengths behind the plow to allow for enough time to stop; plows only travel at 25 mph or less.

Do check with safetravelusa for the latest on road conditions. Also, download the KOTA Territory or KEVN Black Hills Fox weather apps to stay informed on current weather conditions.

