A woman from Interior was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after being convicted of second degree murder.

Krystin Spotted Calf, 36, reportedly hit her step-father multiple times with a tire iron during a dispute Aug. 11, 2018. Jeffrey Lynn Janis Sr. died from blunt force trauma to the head.

U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Viken also sentenced Spotted Calf to five years of supervised release.