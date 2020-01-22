Interior to allow Keystone XL pipeline on BLM land

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt Wednesday signed a Record of Decision that allows the Bureau of Land Management to offer a right-of-way grant to TC Energy for a term of 30 years, allowing for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline across 44 miles of federally managed lands in Montana.

The BLM’s decision comes after an environmental review, tribal consultation and public input over the course of several years.

In addition to the BLM’s right-of-way grant, construction and operation of the pipeline requires permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to alter public works at Ft. Peck, Mont.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Western Area Power Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Utilities Service must also make decisions related to providing rights-of-way, expanding substations and interconnecting with the electrical grid, and/or financing the construction and operation of the power lines.

The heavy crude pipeline consists of approximately 1,209 miles of new 36-inch-diameter pipeline – roughly 327 miles of pipeline in Canada and 882 miles in the United States from the Saskatchewan border through Montana and South Dakota to a terminal in Steele City, Neb.

The Record of Decision and associated documents can be found on the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xpzA3.

